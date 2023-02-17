House will move from shortstop to third base this season, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, House never seemed likely to stick at short and the Nationals have decided to go ahead and make the move with one of their top prospects. House, 19, missed a large chunk of the 2022 season with back issues but is now 100 percent healthy. He was at Low-A Fredericksburg for 45 games last season and figures to either head back there to start 2023 or move up to High-A Wilmington.