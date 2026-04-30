Nationals' Brady House: Out of Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
House is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
House smacked a grand slam in Wednesday's win over the Mets, but he'll begin Thursday's contest on the bench. Jorbit Vivas will handle third base and Jose Tena will slot in at designated hitter for the Nationals in Thursday's rubber match.
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