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Nationals' Brady House: Out of Thursday's lineup
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House is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus Atlanta.
House has a modest five-game hitting streak going, but he will get some rest during Thursday's matinee. Jorbit Vivas will occupy third base and bat eighth for the Nationals.
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