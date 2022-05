House has not played for Single-A Fredericksburg since May 1 and is on the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.

Prior to the injury, House had been one of the better performers from the 2021 draft class. He hit .326/.408/.449 with two home runs, 26 strikeouts and 10 walks in 21 games. House has monster raw power, but the development of his hit tool will be critical for him to reach his ceiling as a cleanup-hitting shortstop or third baseman.