House was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list for an undisclosed reason Thursday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

House hasn't played at Single-A Fredericksburg since June 11 and is apparently dealing with an injury that will force him to miss at least another week. The 19-year-old also dealt with an unspecified injury in May that forced him to miss two weeks, but it's not yet clear how much time he'll miss during his current IL stint.