The Nationals have selected House with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

For those that prioritize exit velocities and power potential, House stacks up with anyone in this class and any prep hitter from recent draft classes. However, there is a lot of risk with regards to House's hit tool and physical development. His swing is long and strikeouts figure to always be a part of the package. He is already 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and just turned 18 in June, so there's a chance his body stiffens up in the coming years. As one might expect, he has a cannon of an arm and should be a quality defender at third base, assuming he eventually has to move off shortstop. House will need to make contact at an acceptable clip while also drawing his fair share of walks to make this profile work against pro pitching, but if he does, he should comfortably hit in the middle of a big-league lineup some day.