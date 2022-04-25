House went 2-for-6 with a home run and four RBI for Single-A Fredericksburg on Sunday.

The 11th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, House is still only 18 years old but has been tearing up full-season ball, slashing .379/.455/.530 through 15 games for Fredericksburg with two homers and 23 RBI. His 22.1 percent strikeout rate and 9.1 percent walk rate are both very encouraging, and while the Nationals won't want to rush him up the ladder, they also might have little choice but to promote him to High-A over the summer just to keep him challenged. House was already a borderline top-50 dynasty prospect, but his stock could rise rapidly if he keeps this up.