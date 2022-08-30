Single-A Fredericksburg manager Jake Lowery said Monday that House (back) won't play again in 2022 but should be a full participant for spring training, Joey LoMonaco of The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports.

The 19-year-old shortstop thus concludes his second professional season with a .278/.356/.375 slash line to go with three home runs and one stolen base over 202 plate appearances at Fredericksburg. Even though he's been ruled out from playing again in 2022, House could remain with Fredericksburg for the rest of the minor-league season to continue his rehab program for the back injury.