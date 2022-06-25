House isn't dealing with a specific injury but is instead being rested in an effort to manage his workload, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 2021 first-round pick hasn't played for Single-A Fredericksburg since June 11, but it's all part of the Nationals' plan. "We're putting the [focus] on playing deep into the season, through the minor league season and being available beyond," Nats general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday. "Because our plan is always to play through October... I think we've kind of adapted that, kind of morphed into that being the best way to achieve the goals. The goal for player development is to develop these guys mentally, physically and emotionally to finish a full major league season." House was in a bit of a funk at the plate when he was shut down, batting .268 (11-for-41) through 11 games in June with only one extra-base hit (a double) and a 1:14 BB:K, and Rizzo indicated the 19-year-old wouldn't return to the lineup for Fredericksburg until early July.