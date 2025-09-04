House went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.

The rookie third baseman took Eury Perez deep in the fourth inning, giving House three homers in 56 games with the Nationals to go along with five steals. He's begun to string together a few more hits of late, batting 2.94 (10-for-34) over his last 10 games, but House's 0:14 BB:K during that stretch indicates he's still working to adjust to big-league pitching.