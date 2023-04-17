House is batting .333 (6-for-18) through six games with Single-A Fredericksburg with a double, a triple, two home runs, a stolen base and a 6:4 BB:K.
After posting a 12:59 BB:K in 45 games at Fredericksburg last year, the improved plate discipline might be the most noteworthy feature of House's hot start to 2023. The 2021 first-round pick won't turn 20 until early June, but if he stays healthy and keeps raking, he should receive a promotion to High-A for his birthday.
