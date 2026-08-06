Nationals' Brady House: Swats pinch-hit homer

House went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Phillies.

Jorbit Vivas got the start at third base Wednesday with right-hander Andrew Painter on the mound for Philly, but House came off the bench in the seventh inning to face southpaw Brooks Raley and launched a game-tying homer to the opposite field. House may be falling into a short-side platoon role, but Vivas isn't exactly doing much to earn a consistent spot in the lineup with a .519 OPS, zero home runs and zero steals since the beginning of July. House's own numbers suggest he's better suited for his current usage, however -- he sports a .355/.412/.597 slash line against lefties this season, but a .174/.220/.318 line against righties.