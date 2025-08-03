House is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After tying a career high with three hits in a July 22 win over the Reds, House has fallen into a 5-for-30 skid at the plate while striking out 11 times over his last eight games. Jose Tena will step in at third base Sunday in place of House, who will hit the bench for the second time in four games amid his rough stretch at the dish.