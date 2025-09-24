site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Brady House: Taking seat Wednesday
House is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
House will get a breather during Wednesday's matinee after starting the last four contests. Paul DeJong will occupy the hot corner and bat ninth for the Nationals.
