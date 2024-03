The Nationals reassigned Lindsly to minor-league camp Sunday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Lindsly was selected with the 123rd overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Draft by the Nationals. The 26-year-old spent time in both Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester in 2023. For Rochester, the catcher slashed .243/.309/.429 with four home runs across 82 plate appearances in 21 games.