The Nationals have selected Boissiere with the 82nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Washington lists Boissiere as an outfielder, but his modest foot speed and below-average arm means he'll most likely move to first base as he develops. Boissiere lacks the typical power profile at first base, but his ability to work counts and hit the ball to all fields should translate to low strikeout rates and high batting averages.