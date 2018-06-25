Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Activated from disabled list
Kintzler (forearm) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Kintzler is ready to get back at it after missing just over two weeks with his forearm injury. Kintzler's ratios this season aren't great by any means, but since giving up seven earned runs in his second through fourth appearances of the year, he does own a 2.59 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 24.1 innings over 27 outings.
More News
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Embarks on rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Set for another bullpen Friday•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Tosses bullpen•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Throws on flat ground•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Resumes throwing next week•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Placed on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...