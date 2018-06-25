Kintzler (forearm) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Kintzler is ready to get back at it after missing just over two weeks with his forearm injury. Kintzler's ratios this season aren't great by any means, but since giving up seven earned runs in his second through fourth appearances of the year, he does own a 2.59 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 24.1 innings over 27 outings.

