Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Blows first save chance with new club
Kintzler blew his first save Thursday against the Astros as he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth inning.
Manager Dusty Baker has suggested that he would like to use Kintzler in save situations when Sean Doolittle is unavailable in part to help Kintzler reach the 30 save milestone. The spirit is admirable, but Kintzler was unable to capitalize on it Thursday night, as he turned a 3-1 lead into a 3-3 tie. The Nationals managed to bring it back and win in 11, and Kintzler still has a fine 2.25 ERA since the trade, so don't expect this rough outing to keep Baker away from using Kintzler.
