Kintzler worked around a pair of hits in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 29th save of the season Sunday against the Mets.

Kintzler, who was called upon with a one-run lead, put the winning run at first with one out. He buckled down to retire the next two men, ending the danger and closing out the win. Kintzler was called upon after Sean Doolittle labored in an appearance Saturday and could see another save opportunity or two as the club manages its bullpen arms over the season's final week.