Kintzler (forearm) will pitch for High-A Potomac on Sunday during a brief rehab assignment, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Kintzler realized that he would require a minor-league outing when he was fatigued during Friday's bullpen session. If all goes according to plan Sunday, Kintzler will travel with the team to Tampa Bay on Monday, where it's expected he will return from the disabled list.