Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Exits with forearm tightness
Kintzler left Saturday's game against the Giants with right forearm tightness, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Kintzler threw only six pitches -- recording one out and giving up one hit -- prior to exiting the field with the team's athletic trainer. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, and the 33-year-old is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday.
More News
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Records second save of season•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Gets first save of season against Pirates•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Takes loss in extra innings Sunday•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Rough outing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Primed for seventh-inning role•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Two-year deal with Washington•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...