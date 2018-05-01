Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Gets first save of season against Pirates
Kintzler got the save against the Pirates on Monday, firing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out the Nationals' 3-2 victory.
With regular closer Sean Doolittle unavailable after throwing three consecutive games, Kintzler got the nod against Pittsburgh and managed to lock down his first save of the season, retiring the side on just 11 pitches in a drama-free ninth inning. This was simply a spot appearance in the role to rest Doolittle, however, so expect Kintzler to move back to his middle reliever role moving forward.
More News
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Takes loss in extra innings Sunday•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Rough outing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Primed for seventh-inning role•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Two-year deal with Washington•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Earns rare save Sunday against Mets•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Blows first save chance with new club•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...