Kintzler got the save against the Pirates on Monday, firing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out the Nationals' 3-2 victory.

With regular closer Sean Doolittle unavailable after throwing three consecutive games, Kintzler got the nod against Pittsburgh and managed to lock down his first save of the season, retiring the side on just 11 pitches in a drama-free ninth inning. This was simply a spot appearance in the role to rest Doolittle, however, so expect Kintzler to move back to his middle reliever role moving forward.