Kintzler may see a couple of save chances for Washington before the end of the season, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Since the team revamped its bullpen at the trade deadline, Kintzler has been working the seventh inning ahead of Ryan Madson and closer Sean Doolittle. However, manager Dusty Baker suggested Friday that Kintzler would be his choice to close should Doolittle be unavailable at some point, as much due to a pending personal milestone for the former Twin as his performance. "When Doolittle is not available to close, I'd like to get Kintzler... two more saves for 30," Baker said. "So I plan on getting that before the year ends." Doolittle remains the primary target in Washington for fantasy GMs looking for saves, but Kintzler may not be completely out of the picture either.