Kintzler was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right forearm flexor strain, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Kintzler experienced some tightness in his right forearm during his Saturday relief appearance against the Giants. He underwent additional testing after the contest and was officially diagnosed with a flexor strain that will require some time off to heal. A timeline for his return has not been established, but he will be shut down for the time being.