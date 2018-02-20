Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Primed for seventh-inning role
First-year Nationals manager Davey Martinez said earlier in the offseason that he intends to deploy Kintzler as the team's primary seventh-inning man in 2018, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Martinez plans to follow the late-inning model that former Washington manager Dusty Baker used to great success in the second half of the 2017 campaign, with Kintzler, Ryan Madson and closer Sean Doolittle set to work in succession when the Nationals are attempting to preserve narrow leads. Upon losing out on saves when he was dealt from the Twins to the Nationals last July, Kintzler's fantasy utility all but evaporated. He supplied a 3.46 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 26 innings with Washington over the final two months of the season, numbers that didn't make him a useful commodity outside of NL-only leagues that count holds as a category.
