Kintzler worked around a hit in a scoreless inning of work to earn his second save of the season Sunday against the Marlins.

Sean Doolittle had pitched each of the previous two days, so it was Kintzler who was called upon to protect a three-run lead. He allowed a hit with one out but was able to shut things down before any sort of rally materialized. Doolittle has been excellent this season and should continue to see the vast majority of save opportunities, limiting Kintzler's fantasy value along with his 4.01 ERA and 1.46 WHIP.