Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Records second save of season
Kintzler worked around a hit in a scoreless inning of work to earn his second save of the season Sunday against the Marlins.
Sean Doolittle had pitched each of the previous two days, so it was Kintzler who was called upon to protect a three-run lead. He allowed a hit with one out but was able to shut things down before any sort of rally materialized. Doolittle has been excellent this season and should continue to see the vast majority of save opportunities, limiting Kintzler's fantasy value along with his 4.01 ERA and 1.46 WHIP.
More News
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Gets first save of season against Pirates•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Takes loss in extra innings Sunday•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Rough outing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Primed for seventh-inning role•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Two-year deal with Washington•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Earns rare save Sunday against Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...