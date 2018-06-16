Kintzler (forearm) will attempt to resume throwing Monday or Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Kintzler landed on the disabled list last Sunday with right forearm tightness, and him planning to throw after about a week is a good sign to the severity of the issue. The Nationals initially expected the 33-year-old to miss about two weeks, and if all goes well in his throwing session, he could be due for a return in short order.

