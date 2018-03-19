Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Rough outing Sunday
Kintzler coughed up five runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk in one inning of relief during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
The reliever hasn't had a pristine spring, but Kintzler's 6:3 K:BB in six innings indicates there's no real cause for alarm. He should slot into Sean Doolittle's setup crew this season, primarily working in the seventh inning, and Kintzler could be a valuable source of holds in that role.
