Kintzler coughed up five runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk in one inning of relief during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The reliever hasn't had a pristine spring, but Kintzler's 6:3 K:BB in six innings indicates there's no real cause for alarm. He should slot into Sean Doolittle's setup crew this season, primarily working in the seventh inning, and Kintzler could be a valuable source of holds in that role.