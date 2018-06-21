Kintzler (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Kintzler, who threw an all-fastball bullpen earlier in the week, is expected to incorporate all of his pitches in Friday's session. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, the right-handed reliever believes he'll be ready to return from the disabled list if he experiences no issues Friday. That said, the Nationals may opt to play it safe and send Kintzler on a brief minor-league rehab assignment before activating him.

