Kintzler (0-2) gave up a run on two hits and a walk in one inning of work to take the loss in Sunday's extra-inning defeat at the hands of the Mets.

The veteran right-hander was expected to be the solid seventh-inning bridge to closer Sean Doolittle for the Nats this season, but Kintzler has instead been scored upon in three straight appearances, saddling him with a 15.75 ERA and 3:4 K:BB through four innings. The sample size is small and there's been no indication he's trying to pitch through an injury, but even in formats where holds have value, the 33-year-old shouldn't be anywhere near an active roster until he turns things around.