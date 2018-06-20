Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Tosses bullpen
Kintzler (forearm) threw a bullpen session prior to Wednesday's game, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
This marked his first session off a mound since landing on the DL with a right forearm flexor strain June 10. Look for Kintzler to return to the Nationals' bullpen this weekend as long as he doesn't feel any irregularities from his forearm.
