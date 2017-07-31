The Twins traded Kintzler to the Nationals on Monday, The Washington Post reports. Minnesota will receive minor-league pitcher Tyler Watson in the deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

Despite a pedestrian strikeout rate, Kintzler has been steady as the Twins' closer for the better part of two seasons, converting 45 of 52 save opportunities during that time. While the Nationals have been desperate for back-end bullpen help for much of the season, the need was mitigated earlier in July with the acquisitions of Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, who profile as more viable closing options. With Kintzler expected to step into a setup role for his new team, he'll lose nearly all of his fantasy appeal, since his poor ratios won't be able to offset the loss of save opportunities.