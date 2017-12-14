Kintzler agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with Washington, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The contract also contains an unspecified club option that could make the contract worth $16 million, according to the report. Kintzler will return to the Nationals in a setup role working ahead of Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle as he did last season. Kintzler had 28 saves with the Twins before he was traded to the Nationals at the end of July. He had just one save in Washington and his return to the Nationals likely limits his fantasy value since he'll rarely be used to close games.