Snyder re-signed Thursday with the Nationals on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Snyder had been included in the Nationals' 60-man player pool for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, but he remained at Washington's alternate training site all season without receiving a callup. Though he'll get the chance to compete for a bench role with the big club in spring training, Snyder is more realistically headed for Triple-A Fresno to begin the 2021 season.