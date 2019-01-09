Nationals' Brandon Snyder: Joins Nationals
Snyder signed a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the Nationals on Tuesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Snyder had a brief stint in the majors with the Rays last season, but has otherwise seen minimal MLB action since 2013. The 32-year-old did manage a .907 OPS over 47 plate appearances with the Braves in 2016, but 10 of his 11 hits went for extra-bases, which was clearly unsustainable. Snyder will most likely serve as organizational depth for Washington's infield.
More News
-
Rays' Brandon Snyder: Accepts assignment to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Brandon Snyder: Designated for assignment•
-
Rays' Brandon Snyder: Called up to majors•
-
Rays' Brandon Snyder: Headed to Triple-A to open season•
-
Rays' Brandon Snyder: Gunning for final reserve OF spot•
-
Rays' Brandon Snyder: Gets spring invite from Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...