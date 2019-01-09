Snyder signed a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the Nationals on Tuesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Snyder had a brief stint in the majors with the Rays last season, but has otherwise seen minimal MLB action since 2013. The 32-year-old did manage a .907 OPS over 47 plate appearances with the Braves in 2016, but 10 of his 11 hits went for extra-bases, which was clearly unsustainable. Snyder will most likely serve as organizational depth for Washington's infield.