The Nationals reassigned Snyder to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Snyder slugged two home runs and drove in eight over his 25 Grapefruit League at-bats, but it wasn't enough to boost his long-shot odds of breaking camp with the big club. Expect him to report to Triple-A Fresno to begin the campaign.

