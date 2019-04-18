Dozier (foot) will start at second base and bat sixth Thursday against the Giants.

Dozier was unavailable Wednesday due to a sore foot, but he had been on the bench for two of the previous three games for performance-related reasons. The 31-year-old heads into the series finale with a lowly .170/.235/.234 slash line and career-worst 27.5 strikeout percentage, production that could put him at risk of surrendering the top job at second base to Howie Kendrick.