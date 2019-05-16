Nationals' Brian Dozier: Checks out of lineup
Dozier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
The Nationals' extensive injury woes have allowed Dozier to stick in the lineup for the past 13 games, but the steady playing time hasn't helped spark his dormant bat. Dozier has gone just 8-for-46 (.174 average) with 15 strikeouts over that stretch, sinking his season line to .187/.288/.313. Trea Turner (finger) appears poised to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend, which could result in Wilmer Difo poaching more playing time from Dozier at second base. It's also possible that Howie Kendrick draws more starts at the keystone in place of Dozier while Gerardo Parra slots in more regularly at first base.
More News
-
