Dozier went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

The veteran slugger only has five hits in 24 at-bats this spring, but three of them (two homers and a double) have gone for extra bases. Dozier is coming off a career-worst .215 batting average in 2018, but even if his contact issues continue, his power and patience give him a solid floor for fantasy value in his first campaign with the Nats.