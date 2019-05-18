Dozier went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk Friday night against the Cubs.

Dozier plated a pair of runs in the ninth inning on a double to left field, but the game had already been decided by that point. Prior to Friday night's showdown, the 32-year-old had gone hitless in three straight games, but he managed to increase his batting average from .187 to .203 with the help of a three-hit performance.