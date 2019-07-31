Dozier went 2-for-4 with one run scored, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 11-8 loss to the Braves.

Dozier put the Nationals on the board in the sixth inning with his RBI single and he came through again in the ninth to cut the deficit to three runs. The veteran second baseman has a .284/.455/.493 slash line with five doubles and three home runs over 22 games in July.