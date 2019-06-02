Nationals' Brian Dozier: Earns back-to-back starts
Dozier will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Reds.
Dozier had sat out two straight games before drawing back into the lineup in Saturday's 9-3 loss. He was one of the Nationals' more productive bats in the losing effort, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run. Dozier will be awarded another start in the series finale, but he'll still need to steadily improve his .215/.302/.381 season line if he's to consistently hold off Howie Kendrick and Matt Adams for starts.
