Dozier will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Reds.

Dozier had sat out two straight games before drawing back into the lineup in Saturday's 9-3 loss. He was one of the Nationals' more productive bats in the losing effort, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run. Dozier will be awarded another start in the series finale, but he'll still need to steadily improve his .215/.302/.381 season line if he's to consistently hold off Howie Kendrick and Matt Adams for starts.