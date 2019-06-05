Dozier (forearm) is expected to be available off the bench for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Dozier was pulled early in Tuesday's 9-5 win after getting struck in the right elbow with a pitch, but X-rays administered after the contest cleared him of any structural damage. The Nationals will withhold Dozier from the lineup for the day game after the night game while he tends to the bruise on his forearm, but the 32-year-old arrived at the ballpark Wednesday feeling fine and told manager Dave Martinez he would be ready to play if needed. Dozier looks on track to return to the starting nine at some point during the Nationals' four-game series in San Diego that begins Thursday.