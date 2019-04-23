Dozier went 1-for-2 with two walks and a three-run home run in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

The second baseman has gone yard three times in the last four games after popping only one homer in his first 15 games as a Nat. Dozier's .188/.268/.391 slash line still needs a lot of work, but it could look much healthier at the end of this week's series in Coors Field.