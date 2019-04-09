Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

His ninth-inning shot off Pat Neshak cut the Nats' deficit to one, but the team couldn't complete the comeback. Dozier is off to another slow start -- the homer was his first extra-base hit, and he's just 3-for-29 (.103) through eight games with a 1:9 BB:K -- but he's hit at least 20 home runs in five straight seasons, and there's no reason yet to think he can't make it six straight in 2019.

