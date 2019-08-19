Dozier went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

For the second straight day, the two teams combined for more than 20 runs, with the Nats coming out on top 16-8 in this one. Dozier's big performance was a welcome sight, as the veteran second baseman had been slashing just .156/.250/.344 through 13 games in August coming into Sunday's contest. He now needs just one more homer to record his sixth straight 20-HR campaign.