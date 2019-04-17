Dozier is on the bench for the third time in four games Wednesday against the Giants.

Dozier has been a big disappointment at the plate this season, hitting .152/.220/.217 with one home run. Howie Kendrick, who's hitting 8-for-17 on the season, starts for the third time in four contests and may be the preferred option at second base at the moment, at least until Dozier can turn things around.