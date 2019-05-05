Dozier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 10-8 victory against the Phillies on Saturday.

Despite the multi-hit night, Dozier is still under the Mendoza line at .194. He came into the night 1-for-11 in the last four games. Dozier does have five home runs, but with only seven RBI and 11 runs -- coupled with his batting average -- he is one of the biggest early season disappointments of 2019.