Dozier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Dozier's blast came in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. The homer was enough for the win after the Padres scored once in the ninth inning. Dozier has 10 homers, 23 RBI and 23 runs scored in 61 games this season. He's gone 5-for-12 with two homers and two doubles in his last three games.

