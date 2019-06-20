Dozier went 3-for-7 with a double, two home runs and four RBI as the Nationals swept Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

The veteran second baseman launched his 11th homer of the year in a 6-2 win during the matinee, then gave Max Scherzer all the offense he would need in the nightcap with a second-inning solo shot during a 2-0 victory. Dozier continues to rebound from a slow start to 2019, slashing .327/.389/.735 through 15 games in June with five long balls and 12 RBI.